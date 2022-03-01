LINCS LEAGUE: Leaders held at Louth, Frodingham close the gap, Skegness' good form continues

Michael Harness scored for Horncastle.

Wyberton’s outside hopes of claiming the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League title took a blow with a 1-0 defeat at second-place Appleby Frodingham on Saturday.

Sam East scored the only goal of the game for the hosts in the 65th minute.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frodingham trail leaders Grantham Town Academy by nine points, having played twice more than the table toppers.

The Colts, in seventh, have five games in hand on Grantham - who were held to a goalless draw at Louth Town - but are 15 behind.

Charlie Parker and Joe Smith both bagged braces as Grimsby Borough Reserves left basement boys Brigg Town CIC with a 5-0 victory.

Harvey Lidgard also netted as the Zebras are still looking for their first league win.

There were five goals at Nunsthorpe Tavern, where in-form Skegness Town Reserves left with three points following a 4-1 victory.

Jack Downing (two), Declan Johnson and Rui Mason got on the scoresheet while the hosts’ response came from Luke Borrill.

Sleaford Town Rangers shocked Nettleham as they recorded a 3-1 home win.

Owen Park (two) and Jake Henderson were the matchwinners.

Jamie Loftus netted twice as Immingham Town beat visiting Barton Town Reserves 2-1.

Keelby United remain three points clear of Horncastle Town as they played out a 2-2 draw this weekend.

Henry Parr and Tobi Patrick scored for United with veterans Mickey Stones and Michael Harness netting for the Wongers.

The Lincoln derby ended all square as United Development drew 1-1 with Moorlands Railway, who had Kieran Helsdown on target.

Results from February 26: