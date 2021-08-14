LINCS LEAGUE: Nettleham hit six as 29 goals scored across eight matches

Today's Lincs League action saw goals galore - 29 across eight matches.
Nettleham showed their intent, scoring six times in their opening league encounter.
Results: Grantham Town FC Academy 4 Louth Town 0, Grimsby Borough Reserves 1 Lincoln United Development 3, Horncastle Town 1 Brigg Town Development 1, Keelby United 2 Nettleham FC 6, Lincoln Moorlands Railway 1 Skegness Town Reserves 0, Nunsthorpe Tavern 1 Immingham Town 1, Tetney Rovers 3 Barton Town Reserves 3, Wyberton 1 Appleby Frodingham 1.