LINCS LEAGUE: Wyberton close gap on Grantham, Nunsthorpe hit eight

Alex Beck. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League title race looks set to go to the wire.

With leaders Grantham Town Academy involved in cup action on Saturday, Wyberton made the most of the opportunity to close the gap with a 6-0 win at bottom side Brigg Town CIC.

Alex Beck scored four times - making it a personal tally of nine goals in two games - and Aaron Eyett bagged a brace as the Colts now trail by three points but have two games in hand.

Joshua Martin netted a consolation for third-place Lincoln Moorlands Railway as they lost 4-1 at fifth-place Immingham Town.

Sandwiched between those two sides are Lincoln United Development, who beat visitors Appleby Frodingham 4-0 at the weekend.

Two sides ended their Lincs League campaigns, but not in the way they would have wished.

Horncastle Town were beaten 8-0 at Nunsthorpe Tavern.

John Waugh bagged a hat-trick with Gary Deakins, David Deane, Cameron Donson, Tom Austwick and Daniel Phillips also on the scoresheet.

The Wongers ended their campaign 15th, a place above Sleaford Town Rangers, whose final game was a 3-1 home defeat to Keelby United.

Jake Stamp scored the Rangers’ consolation.

Louth Town beat Skegness Town Reserves 2-0 at Saltfleetby, Matthew Cropley dismissed for the Lilywhites.

In the Challenge Cup, Barton Town Reserves beat Grantham 1-0.