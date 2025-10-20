Live TV tie for Gainsborough Trinity as they eye up another FA Cup upset

Gainsborough Trinity have been chosen by TNT Sport as one of their televised picks for the big Emirates FA Cup First Round clash with League Two Accrington Stanley.

The Accrington game on Sunday, 2nd November (5.15pm kick off) was the Holy Blues' reward for their magnificent 3-1 midweek Fourth Qualifying Round replay win at Hartlepool United.

That was followed by a disappointing 1-0 home defeat by FC United of Manchester on Saturday as their midweek toils caught up with them.

Trinity CEO Matt Boles said: “We are absolutely delighted to be selected for TV coverage.

Gainsborough celebrate FA Cup success at Hartlepool United in the midweek replay. Pic by Sean Cook, Foxby Media.

“This is just huge for the club and the town and will bring us national exposure.

“It really is a reward for all of the efforts by the players and staff to get us to this point and will etch their names further into Gainsborough Trinity history.

“The financial benefits of being selected for television are huge for the club and will help set us up for many years to come.

“This will generate excitement and national media coverage for the whole town. I would argue the town has never seen anything like this before.

“We cannot wait for the day, but we have lots of hard work ahead of us to be ready to welcome the cameras.”

Ticket information will be released in due course, following dialogue between the two clubs, local authorities and the police.

The Holy Blues have been rewarded for coming through five matches to reach the First Round Proper for the second successive season - a feat last achieved 18 years ago.

They have seen off Corby Town, Rushall Olympic and Dunston UTS, all by a 2-1 scoreline, before beating fallen, former EFL side Hartlepool after a replay.

Accrington, a former Northern Premier League team, currently sit 20th in Sky Bet League Two with nine points from 11 games.

On Saturday an early goal by veteran Adam Le Fondre won the game for FC United, but boss Russ Wilcox said: “It was a good game and a game of two halves. I thought they were very good first half and we were fortunate to only be one behind.

“It's lessons learned. When you want to play out from the back and teams come and press you high like they did first half you have got to play a different way.

“You have to be adaptable. Our philosophy is find a way to win.

“But I thought second half we were magnificent and how we didn't get an equaliser I don't know. We deserved something from the game.

“There were two good teams out there and we couldn't do any more.

“That's why both teams are up there and hopefully we will both finish top five.

“It's not an excuse but they have had a free week and we were playing on the back of Tuesday night when the lads gave everything.

“So I can't ask any more of them, I love the group. They do not leave anything out there.

“It was only our second defeat in 14 games so if we can now go another 14 games with only a couple of defeats we'd probably take that.”