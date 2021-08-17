Local business presents Alford Town with defibrillator

Connor Storr and Teri Beardsley of Safelincs are pictured with Alford Town secretary Rob Wilson.

Alford Town FC are delighted to be able to announce an important new partnership with Safelincs Ltd.

In addition to the fire safety equipment they provide for small, national and multinational companies, Safelincs also provide defibrillators for businesses and community groups - and it is in these crucial areas that Safelincs have been able to step in to support their local football club.

Alford approached Safelincs to ask for support in providing fire extinguishers and servicing, as well as a defibrillator

unit.

Alford Town chairman Grant Edgar said: “It is an incredibly generous gesture of Safelincs to support us as we continue to grow as a club.

“We had been in discussions about how Safelincs might support their local football club and, following the incident with Christian Eriksen at the European Championships, this is a timely and potentially life-saving initiative.

“In addition to the defibrillator, Safelincs will be supporting us with fire prevention equipment and consultancy.

“I am delighted with the support that Safelincs have shown for a growing local club.”

Safelincs’ Angie Dewick-Eisele said: “Safelincs has a long record of supporting local initiatives and organisations and we are pleased to be able to help Alford Town FC in this way.