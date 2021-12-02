Lockie hat-trick completes fightback as Skegness into Lincs Senior Trophy semis, Boston Town and Sleaford Town edged out

Jonny Lockie netted a hat-trick. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Skegness Town booked their place in the semi-finals of the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy with a dramatic 4-3 fightback at Grimsby Borough.

Jonny Lockie pounced in the fourth minute to give the Lilywhites the lead after the hosts failed to clear Duran Reynolds’ free kick.

However the hosts turned the game on its head to lead 3-1 with 51 minutes played, Adam Drury, Caine Winfarrah and Lewis Collins on target.

Three goals in eight minutes pulled Skegness in front as Elliot Broughton’s 72nd minute drive and Lockie’s close ranger made it all square.

Lockie completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute to send Town into the final four.

Boston Town and Sleaford Town both exited the competition in the quarter-finals.

Lee Beeson put the Poachers ahead at Winterton Rangers but Matty Allison, Junior Okojie and Gaz Barlow ensured the hosts progressed against 10-man Boston.

The Greens were beaten 1-0 at Bottesford, Kieran McCaffrey rifling in the only goal of the game from a corner.