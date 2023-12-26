Long winless run goes on for Boston Town after defeat at Newark & Sherwood

There was no festive cheer for Boston Town as they slumped to their heaviest defeat for nearly a year.

Three points would have been a welcome Christmas present after their disappointing FA Vase exit, but Newark & Sherwood played the role of Scrooge to perfection.

Martyn Bunce's side found themselves 3-1 down at the break after being hampered by first half injuries to Jordan Tate and Jason Field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Moran put hosts ahead with a goal out of nothing from a throw-in after 24 minutes, but Lee Beeson almost snatched an immediate equaliser. His dangerous ball in from the right was deflected onto the post and bounced back into the arms of keeper Ross Woolley.

Newark doubled their lead after 32 minutes when Kian Sketchley was able to slot home after a defensive mix-up.

Jordan Nuttell headed home 11 minutes later to give the visitors a lifeline, but the Poachers then suffered a double blow before the interval. Travis Portas pulled off a stunning save to parry a shot onto the crossbar, only for Ainsley Finney to wriggle into space from the rebound and make it 3-1. Field, who had replaced Tate, was then forced off with his own injury in the aftermath of the goal.

The Highwaymen had won only once at home in the league all season, but Boston couldn't find a way back into the game after the break.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sub Harry Limb conjured the visitors' best chance of the half but Moran grabbed his second goal after 79 minutes to wrap up the points and leave Town still searching for their first league win since September.

This was the first time Boston had conceded 4 goals since losing at home to Skegness Town last Christmas - and their next game is a trip to Skegness on Boxing Day.