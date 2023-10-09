​Louth fall to league leaders

​League leaders Wombwell Town proved too strong for Louth Town on Saturday as they ran out 3-1 winners in South Yorkshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The result saw Louth’s inconsistent form continue, with their last four league wins all having been followed by a defeat in the following game, leaving them 11th in the NCEL Division One standings, seven points off the play-off places.

Jordan Smith saw an early shot saved by the home keeper in a first-half of very few openings and little quality from either side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Crawford then denied Wombwell a goal with a great block on the line early in the second-half, then Alex Lait had to be alert to pull off a fine stop on the hour mark.

Jordan Smith netted Louth's consolation at Wombwell.

But the home side then took the lead on 64 minutes when Harley Wilson produced a great strike from outside the penalty area to beat Lait and put his side in front.

Bailey Wright saw a shot saved as Louth went after an equaliser, but Wombwell got a second when Brad Kerr nipped in at the back post to score.

Brodie Cooper then made sure of the points with a third Wombwell goal on 89 minutes, with Smith bundling the ball home late on following a throw in for Louth to secure a consolation goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Louth were then back in action on Tuesday night, after this week’s Leader went to press, with a trip to Retford FC.

They’ll then have a weekend free of any action before a Lincolnshire Senior Trophy trip to Lincoln United on Tuesday, October 17.

*Elsewhere in Division One on Saturday, Beverley Town are now Wombwell’s nearest rivals, moving up to second, following a 6-0 win at Ollerton Town.

They leapfrog Nostell who fell to a 7-0 defeat at Parkgate who climb to fourth while Lewis Macaskill scored a late equaliser for Retford United as they drew 2-2 at Shirebrook Town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In between them in sixth are Wakefield AFC who prevailed 2-1 at Worsbrough Bridge Athletic, while Harrogate Railway Athletic stay eighth despite a 4-3 loss at Brigg Town.

Swallownest moved out of the basement with a hard-fought goalless draw at home to tenth placed Staveley Miners Welfare.Armthorpe Welfare now prop up the rest following their 3-1 loss at Retford FC,while Athersley Recreation drew 3-3 with visitors Dronfield Town.