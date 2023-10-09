Louth fall to league leaders
The result saw Louth’s inconsistent form continue, with their last four league wins all having been followed by a defeat in the following game, leaving them 11th in the NCEL Division One standings, seven points off the play-off places.
Jordan Smith saw an early shot saved by the home keeper in a first-half of very few openings and little quality from either side.
Harry Crawford then denied Wombwell a goal with a great block on the line early in the second-half, then Alex Lait had to be alert to pull off a fine stop on the hour mark.
But the home side then took the lead on 64 minutes when Harley Wilson produced a great strike from outside the penalty area to beat Lait and put his side in front.
Bailey Wright saw a shot saved as Louth went after an equaliser, but Wombwell got a second when Brad Kerr nipped in at the back post to score.
Brodie Cooper then made sure of the points with a third Wombwell goal on 89 minutes, with Smith bundling the ball home late on following a throw in for Louth to secure a consolation goal.
Louth were then back in action on Tuesday night, after this week’s Leader went to press, with a trip to Retford FC.
They’ll then have a weekend free of any action before a Lincolnshire Senior Trophy trip to Lincoln United on Tuesday, October 17.
*Elsewhere in Division One on Saturday, Beverley Town are now Wombwell’s nearest rivals, moving up to second, following a 6-0 win at Ollerton Town.
They leapfrog Nostell who fell to a 7-0 defeat at Parkgate who climb to fourth while Lewis Macaskill scored a late equaliser for Retford United as they drew 2-2 at Shirebrook Town.
In between them in sixth are Wakefield AFC who prevailed 2-1 at Worsbrough Bridge Athletic, while Harrogate Railway Athletic stay eighth despite a 4-3 loss at Brigg Town.
Swallownest moved out of the basement with a hard-fought goalless draw at home to tenth placed Staveley Miners Welfare.Armthorpe Welfare now prop up the rest following their 3-1 loss at Retford FC,while Athersley Recreation drew 3-3 with visitors Dronfield Town.
Horbury Town had a 3-2 win at Clay Cross Town, while there was a 2-0 win for Yorkshire Amateur at Glasshoughton Welfare.