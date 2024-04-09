Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It capped the team's best season to date after finishing joint second in the league, with Louth player Izzy Ross finishing second top goalscorer in the league, manager Jackie Birkett pushing the girls to their limits to great effect.

Assistant manager Matthew Hartshorne said: “The girls played their hearts out in France, putting everything on the line in order for their dream to come true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Special thanks to the club vice chairman Paul Stubbs and all the parent helpers - Vicki, Jess, Bob, and Hannah – as well as a special thanks to the team's main sponsor Daniel Norton of ScaffMag.”

Louth FC U16 girls celebrate their tournament triumph in France.

With teams participating from all around Europe and beyond, the quality of the football that was played at the tournament was outstanding, staged at the French town twinned with Louth.

The Louth girls got through the group stages with one loss and two wins which took them into the quarter-final where a 1-1 score at full-time resulted in a penalty shootout which Louth won.

There was more penalty drama to come as their semi-final also finished 1-1 and once again they proved cool from the spot to book their place in the final for the first time in the club's history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Going into the final match the team were filled with energy and motivation leading to them being 1-0 ahead at half-time, then conceding a goal in the second half for another 1-1 stalemate at full time.

That left the girls facing penalties for the third time.

The shootout swung back and forth, going into a nervous sudden death finale.

But after 14 dramatic penalties the girls emerged victorious with goalkeeper Dixie Hensman earning herself the Golden Glove award.

Along with the main trophy, Louth also left with trophies for Team of the Tournament, Committee Team of the Tournament, and the Golden Glove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad