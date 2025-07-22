Louth get set for new season

Louth Town will get the new NCEL Division One season under way this weekend with a Sunday afternoon showdown.

Their home game with Appleby Frodingham will kick-off at 3.30pm due to the game being part of a GroundhopUK tour taking place over the weekend and which will see spectators involved first watching Skegness v Newark Town at noon, having seen three games the day before.

The match will see Louth come up against a side who were initially relegated at the end of last season having finished second from bottom, but who were then reprieved on a points-per-game basis due to issues with clubs elsewhere.

Three days later, Louth will then begin their League Cup pursuit with a trip to newly-promoted Doncaster City, who won the Central Midlands Alliance North league last season and who will also compete in NCEL Division One alongside Louth in the upcoming campaign.

Louth ended their pre-season friendly campaign with a 2-1 win at Lincolnshire Premier League side Horncastle Town last Friday night, who play a level below.

The home side went in front on 26 minutes when Archie Offord headed home from a corner, that being the only goal of the first-half.

But Louth responded well in the second period.

Firstly, sub Ethan Scott was introduced on 53 minutes and with his first touch of the game managed to level the scores with a strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Then on 77 minutes Louth netted the winner as Ethan Fretwell, who had earlier been introduced as a sub at the same time as Scott, took advantage of a scramble in the penalty area by finding the net when the ball broke free.

It meant Louth ended pre-season with two wins having lost their opening three friendlies, a 3-2 win over Sleaford on July 12 having preceded Friday’s success.