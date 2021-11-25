Louth Old Boys receive new kit from sponsors

The players and their sponsors.

Louth Old Boys first team are pictured in their kit, sponsored by Louth Potato Company, prior to Saturday's 3-2 victory over Ludford Rovers

"We'd like to thank the local company for generosity for the sponsorship," the club said.

"The team now have a brand new Stanno kit and presentation jacket to match."

Rob Hodgekins, Azza Burton and Lee Twigg receiving the kit.

The team photo shows the squad plus management team along with Helen and Ryan Wrisdale. Fellow owner Andrew Wrisdale is not in the picture.

The first team are also sponsored by local company C&R Removals and Storage, owned by Chris Ramella, and BLS Roofing Specialists from Horncastle, owned by Brian Stokle.