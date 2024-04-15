Louth Town back on track in top 10 place chase after late win over Dronfield Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The promoted White Wolves had a rocky March, losing five in a row, but the midweek 0-0 draw with seventh-placed Horbury Town was followed by a superb comeback 2-1 home win over ninth-placed Dronfield Town on Saturday, thanks to a stoppage time winner from Bailey Wright.

That left Louth five points from the top 10 with four games to go and boss Carl Martin said: “It has been a long season and we have some tired bodies.

“But we have to keep going right to the end of the season, accumulate as many points as we can and see where it takes us.

Bailey Wright - two goal hero for Louth on Saturday.

“Losing five games in a row was not something we've been used to. The lads were hurting in the changing room.

"We need to finish strongly now to do justice to the journey we've had this season.

“We got the draw with Horbury on Tuesday night which was probably our best performance of this calendar year without the rewards we deserved.

“Then on Saturday we kept going and, fair play to the lads, we somehow found a way to get over the line.”

Dronfield had taken a 57th minute lead only to see Wright react quickest to level on 73 minutes before heading home a superb late winner.

“It doesn't get any better than a 96th minute winner,” said Martin. “ Before that the game had an end of season feel to it and was a bit of a damp squib.

“There was nothing between the sides and both cancelled each other out.

“Once again we went behind to another sloppy goal – it's the story of our season.

"But we changed shape, dug in, kept going right to the end and our perseverance paid off.

“I can't speak highly enough of Bailey. He is a great kid – really grounded and has all the ability in the world. He has been superb for his first season at Step 6.

“He is only 5ft 1ins, so the way he rose in the air and headed home the winner was superb.”