Louth Town beat top six Ilkley Town to end season on a high

Louth Town finished their NCEL Division One season on a high with a final game 1-0 home win over an Ilkley Town side who have made the play-offs.

The White Wolves suffered a second half of the season slump that had them looking over their shoulders at the relegation battle but a recent upturn in fortunes ensured their safety.

“It was a good result against a side up there in the play-offs and, on the balance of play, I think we deserved it,” said delighted boss Carl Martin.

“I personally think Ilkley are one of the best footballing teams in the league.

Defending to do for Louth in Saturday's win over Ilkley Town.

“We played them six to eight weeks ago and they played us off the park, winning 3-0 on the 3G at their place. So we always knew it was going to be a difficult afternoon.

“But we stuck to our task and I think our home pitch was a bit of a leveller. At this time of year it is quite hard and bobbly and we played the conditions well.

“We rode our luck a bit in the second half, but we dug in and put bodies on the line – all credit to the lads for finishing the season on a high.

“Beating a side like Ilkley is good for the lads' confidence, knowing we can compete against some of these top six sides. It is a pleasing way to finish the season.”

Both sides had chances in the first half and Ilkely hit the post

But Louth roared ahead as Bailey Wright whipped in a great ball on 44 minutes which an Ilkley defender hit straight at his keeper.

He then spilled the ball into Keiran Perry to smash home the winner.

The final table shows Horbury Town promoted as champions with Wombwell Town, Wakefield AFC, Dearne & District and Ilkley making the play-offs.

At the other end, Dronfield Town, Appleby Frodingham and Yorkshire Amateur had already been relegated.

It is now all about next season for Louth and Martin added: “The players will now rest ahead of pre-season, but for managers at this level and levels above, you never switch off.

“It's now about pre-season friendlies and player recruitment which is a huge scramble for everybody in all the divisions.

“We have to look at the squad we have got, who is going to stay, and where we need to strengthen.”