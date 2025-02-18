Louth Town gave their survival hopes a huge boost as they completed back to back NCEL Division One wins for the first time this season with Saturday's fine 2-0 victory at Armthorpe Welfare.

The White Wolves had not won for 12 games until the previous week's 6-0 hammering of relegation rivals Appleby Frodingham in a 'must-in' showdown.

Now they have lifted themselves out of, and two points above, the drop zone and manager Carl Martin said: “That was a really good performance and result at Armthorpe.

“We said before the game that we had to back up the previous week's result with another positive result and, fair play to the boys, I though the performance was exceptional and a perfect away performance.

Harry Jacklin's deflected late goal sealed win for Louth.

“It was three points on the road and another clean sheet, which is of huge importance to us, plus back to back wins for the first time this season, so a really pleasing afternoon.

“We now have a bit of momentum and the atmosphere seems a little more positive.

“We are still in huge trouble – make no bones about that. But we seem to be turning a corner and seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

“Saturday is another tough game ahead, but it is winnable and three more points will lift us further from that trapdoor.

"We will have a good training session this week and make sure we are ready for Saturday.”

At Armthorpe, Bailey Wright had hit the bar before great play from him on the edge of the box saw him slip in Brody Robertson, who delivered a cool finish into the bottom corner a minute from half-time.

Alex Lait made a crucial save on 67 minutes before Louth fortuitously sealed the points seven minutes from the end as Harry Jacklin fired the ball on goal and saw it take a wicked deflection before finding the back of the net

Louth are now at home to Athersley Recreation on Saturday before a tough Tuesday night trip to third-placed Brigg Town.

Relegation rivals Nostell MW and Yorkshire Amateur both lost last weekend but Appleby Frodingham beat Maltby Main.

Nostell remain the biggest rivals for Louth being just two points behind them, having played the same number of games and they host Appleby this Saturday in a huge clash.