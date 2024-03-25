Louth Town boss Carl Martin calls for players to stand up and be counted after third defeat in a row at Staveley MW

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The promoted White Wolves had not lost two in a row before the previous game and had looked set to finish impressively in the NCEL Division One top 10.

But they have dropped to 12th and now face a tough three games in a week with Retford United away tonight (Wednesday), Beverley Town at home on Saturday and Nostell MW at home on Tuesday.

Martin said: “We now have to put it behind us and get going again as it's relentless with Saturday/midweek/Saturday/midweek to the end of April. So we have to find some form from somewhere.

Jordan Smith - equaliser at Staveley provided Louth some temporary joy.

“Now is the time to dig in and stick together.

“Players have to stand up and be counted. We can't go hiding and I think a lot of them went hiding on Saturday, especially on a 3G surface when we could have got the ball down and played. Some looked like rabbits in the headlights.

“We have Retford again tonight, who put five past us at home two weeks ago. Then on Saturday we play Beverley, who are in the top three, so it doesn't get any easier.”

Jordan Smith levelled the game on Saturday with an 18th minute free kick, but Staveley ran out comfortable winners and Martin said: “That is three defeats on the spin now and it's really disappointing.

“The season is starting to peter out and we just don't look at the races at the minute.

“I am not sure if it's down to a lack of confidence or that we know the job is done and we're not going to go down.

“It has been a successful season for us as we reached the 40-points mark to be safe by the turn of the year.

“But we set good standards and are now short of them. We needed a reaction to the last two defeats but instead it was more of the same. We were just not good enough in certain areas.

“The players' commitment is never is question but we need to push the club and get as many points as we can.

“At the minute it looks like we're already on holiday and the season is over.

“We gave Staveley a scrappy goal, but the first time we got it down and played we got the free kick we equalised from.

“We went in 2-1 down and that was a blessing in disguise as the game could have been out of sight.

“A few home truths were said at half-time and we started the second half better before gifting them another goal.

“We showed more tempo and energy in the last 20 minutes – but it was too little, too late.