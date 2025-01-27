Louth Town boss deems 4-0 loss at 10-men Wombwell 'unacceptable'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Louth Town manager Carl Martin said his side's 4-0 away defeat at Wombwell Town was unacceptable with the home side playing with 10 men for 83 minutes after an early red card.

Struggling Louth, now without a win in 10 games, knew the game would be tough with Wombwell moving up into third in the NCEL Division One with this win.

But when home skipper Jack Dando was sent off for hauling down Louth newcomer Brody Robertson as last man so early, Martin said it felt like a missed opportunity.

“At the end of the day it was another really disappointing result, and to ship another four goals away from home against 10 men is really unacceptable,” he said.

Louth on their way to defeat at Wombwell on Saturday.

“But that game has gone now and we have to look forward.

“The lads are still buoyant and upbeat in the changing room and we are confident as a management team and as a group that we have enough quality to avoid relegation.

“But we do have to start picking up points fast.”

Ethan Fretwell scored from a free kick that deflected into his path straight after the red card only to see an offside flag raised, while Robertson forced a great save on 27 minutes.

But the afternoon turned sour as Joshua Nodder broke through on 35 minutes

Another huge chance went begging as Bradley Wood headed wide from Alfie Usher free kick on 41 minutes and a minute later Liam Owen made it 2-0.

Jordan Kershaw sealed it on 77 minutes and Nicholas Guest added a fourth in added time.

“We were in the ascendency on the front foot and playing some decent stuff,” said Martin.

“But we didn't react to the second ball for their first goal and an individual error cost us a second.

“We had a golden chance with Brody, who made a good connection, but when your luck is out your luck is out.

“We huffed and puffed in the second half and threw the kitchen sink at it, but a 4-0 loss against 10 men for 83 minutes isn't good enough.

“The result did probably flatter them a bit as we had three or four really good opportunities, but again we were not ruthless enough in both boxes.”

Martin brought in three new faces last week and said: “We are still looking for more bodies and added quality and we are hoping to get another signing over the line this week if we can.”

After five defeats on the bounce, Louth remain four points from safety but with a game in hand.

They faced a home game with South Leeds on Tuesday before a trip to Worsbrough Bridge Athletic on Saturday.