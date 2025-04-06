Louth Town boss proud in defeat at league leaders Horbury Town

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 6th Apr 2025
Depleted Louth Town gave a good account of themselves in Saturday's 2-0 away defeat at NCEL Division One leaders Horbury Town and boss Carl Martin said he could not be any prouder.

And, with the White Wolves now safe from relegation, he has challenged his troops to end the season on a high this week with a scheduled midweek game at Glasshoughton Welfare before completing their season this Saturday when they host Ilkley Town, who sealed their place in the play-offs last weekend.

“I am super proud of the lads,” said Martin.

“We had a few players missing through injury and suspension so we were down to the bare bones. We also had some playing through injuries who probably shouldn't have been out there at all.

Louth Town manager Carl Martin - proud of his side's efforts at the table-toppers.

“But we gave a great account of ourselves. We hit the bar, missed a great first half chance and just didn't get the rub of the green on the day.

“In games away to the league leaders you have to take those chances.”

He continued: “We said before the game that the pressure was off us now we are safe. Horbury are going for the title and we were there to spoil the party.

“Fair play to them, they took their chances and you could see why they are top and only needing three points to get over the line and clinch the title. We dug in and I couldn't be any prouder of them. Clearly no one is on the beach or downing tools yet.

“We brought on a 16-year-old and also my assistant manager went on for the last 10 minutes too. Now we want to continue that form and finish the season on a positive note this weekend.”

On Saturday Horbury went ahead on 23 minutes with a Joe Jagger shot that hit both posts before going in, Abdul Asamoah there to make sure it crossed the line.

The home keeper saved superbly from Bailey Wright soon after and Alfie Usher then rattled the home crossbar with a lob early in the second half. Harry Jacklin had a golden chance to level on 57 minutes but put his finish wide of the far post as Louth pushed for the equaliser.

But the home side put the game to bed with seven minutes left as they punished the visitors on the counter with a finish by Abdou Bojang.

