Louth Town boss upbeat after FA Vase exit at Newark & Sherwood United

Louth Town suffered a fourth defeat in a row in Saturday's 1-0 FA Vase Second Qualifying Round defeat at UCL Premier North Newark & Sherwood United.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Coyle netted the only goal in the 36th minute.

But Louth boss Carl Martin is not too worried about the current run of results as his side are generally playing well, despite no wins in five.

A cup upset win for Louth would have equalled the club's best Vase run while the Highwaymen have always made the 'Proper' Rounds in their six completed Vase campaigns to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FA Vase action as Louth bow out on Saturday. Photo by Gavin Borthwick.

“I am not too worried as I am very happy with us performance-wise,” he said.

“We just need to be more ruthless and see games over the line.

“We are now looking over our shoulders and from the outside it may look like we are in a bit of freefall and sliding down the table.

“But we are playing well and creating chances and perhaps just need a bit more rub of the green. At the minute things are not just falling for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also down to bare bones with injuries and suspensions, but that can't be helped – that is football.”

On the game he said: “It was quite an even contest against a side from above us at Step 5 and it was a poor goal to concede.

“We got ourselves in some great positions going forward but our final ball or final decision let us down.

“We gave it a real go in the second half and I am very proud of the lads – but in the end it was probably just a step too far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were just lacking a little guile and quality in that final third.”

A midweek 3-2 defeat at Glasshoughton Welfare saw the home side net two late goals on 72 and 85 minutes to leave the White Wolves three points clear of the drop zone ahead of this Saturday's trip to leaders Dearne & District.

“Dearne are top so we know it is a tough task for us,” said Martin.

“But we go there with confidence. We need things to go for us more, but we are going there to win.

“We have a lot of players out injured and suspended right now – some of the injuries long term – but I am hoping to have three or four back in training this week and back into the squad for Dearne.”