Louth Town bring in new coach and two defenders as they shape up for relegation battle ahead

Despite another postponement, it has been a good week for Louth Town as they shape up for a NCEL Division One relegation battle.

Their huge game at relegation rivals Swallownest away was postponed, a second weekend in a row with no league game.

But boss Carl Martin moved quickly to sign two more defenders and an experienced coach and then organised a friendly game with powerful neighbours Lincoln United on a 3G pitch in Grimsby to introduce the new faces and get minutes into legs.

Louth lost the game 4-0 but Martin said: “It has been a really good week recruitment wise and we hope to get a couple more bodies in this week as we need a bit more depth and quality for the fight ahead.

Louth boss Carl Martin with newly-arrived coach James Swann.

“Also, James Swann, who used to be at Grimsby Borough, has joined the management team as a coach.

“It is brilliant to have him on board – his experience will be invaluable. He is someone I have known for 30-odd years and he has been out the game for about 14 months.

“We had a really good chat about a week before and bringing him here was a no-brainer.

“He has won this league and the league above and his contacts and connections in the game are well respected.

“And he gives us a bit more experience in the dug-out alongside myself. I’m looking forward to us working together to help push this club towards safety.”

Martin has also brought in two dual registration players from Grimsby Borough with the arrivals of full back Bradley Wood and centre half George Etherington with one or two more hoped to come through the door this week.”

On the friendly with Lincoln, Martin said: “It wasn't ideal when the Swallownest game was called off on Friday.

“But we quickly organised the friendly with Lincoln, who are going well near the top a step above us, and it proved a really good work-out.

“It gave them some minutes on the pitch and we were able to introduce the new lads and James Swann to the players as well.”

Louth were due to face Maltby Main away this Wednesday, weather-permitting, and are at home to fifth-placed Wakefield Saturday.

Louth are third bottom after seven games without a win since late October.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​