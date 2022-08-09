Louth Town champing at the bit for big kick-off at neighbours Horncastle Town

“It's always a difficult place to go and always a hard battle. But we are relishing the challenge and looking forward to it,” said Martin.

“They are a really strong, well-organised, experienced Lincs League team. It's always a tight affair and often a feisty affair, especially at our place.

“Hopefully if we play our game we can come away with three points.

Louth's Cole Nelson in action against Hessle Rangers.

“The start of a new season always brings optimism. We really hope this season we can achieve and really push the club forwards.

“We have strengthened, but the most important thing for me was the keep the lads we'd already got.

“Personally I feel most of my squad can probably play two or three levels higher. So it was so important we kept the nucleus of the side to push on. We have added two or three, which is good.

“But what is really pleasing for me is we now have a new development side.

"There are some really good young lads in that aged 16 or 17 who we feel, with a bit of guidance, can hopefully push on and go into the first team and be assets to the club.”

On Saturday Louth won 6-1 at home to Humber League outfit Hessle Rangers with Joe Marshall bagging a hat-trick, Frazier Chapman with a brace and one for Michael Brown.

That followed Thursday's 3-1 away win in Boston against FC Eagle United thanks to a Reece Southwood double and one from Ellis Barker.

Both game were arranged late on after previous opponents cancelled on the White Wolves.

“It was a really good result again on Saturday and we played some really good football. So we are ready to go and all the lads are champing at the bit,” said Martin.

“The last two friendlies have been really last minute slapdash – pre-season it's always hard to arrange friendlies as clubs let you down. It's always the case.”

Also on Saturday, Tetney Rovers begin their Lincolnshire League campaign with a home clash with Cleethorpes Town Reserves.