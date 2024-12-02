Louth Town dragged into relegation dogfight after defeat at bottom side Yorkshire Amateur

Louth Town missed a great chance to haul themselves up the NCEL Division One table on Saturday – and boss Carl Martin admitted they are now in a relegation dogfight.

The White Wolves lost 2-1 away at bottom side Yorkshire Amateur after leading at the break which has now left them a single point above the drop zone after only one win in their last 10 games.

“Yorkshire Amateur have only got 10 points al season – and six of them are from us,” said Martin.

“We are now in a relegation scrap and it's going to be a huge battle.

Adam Millson puts Louth ahead on Saturday.

“We need to dig in, stick together and try to pick up a few more points before Christmas.”

Louth took a perfectly-timed 1-0 lead on Saturday a minute before the break as Adam Millson's effort crept over the line from a well-worked corner, despite the efforts of a Yorkshire defender.

And the visitors almost made the perfect start to the second half with Bailey Wright’s corner whipped onto Alex Aldrich's head, but he got underneath the ball and it went wide.

Instead, Yorkshire Amateur equalised on 55 minutes with Ben Brook's whipped effort into the far corner.

And the home side hit the front with just 10 minutes to go after keeper Declyn Dennis saw his save fall to Danilo Mossolo for an easy tap in.

“Scoring the goal just before the break was a massive lift for us,” said Martin.

“We had limited them to very few opportunities.

“We had a few opportunities to double our lead and we looked dangerous from set pieces.

“But we didn't put the game to bed, which has been our Achilles heel all season, and we gave away two really poor, soft goals.

“It was really disappointing to come away with nothing.”

Louth now head for Maltby Main on Saturday looking for that elusive win.

“We have one or two knocks and Reece Southwood looks like he will be out for the rest of this calendar year,” said Martin.

“But we will have Col Nelson back from his one-game suspension.

“It will be another tough away game as Maltby are in the top 10. We will have to be up and on it from the off and we hope to get a positive result.”