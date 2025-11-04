Louth Town draw another blank but draw at high-flying Club Thorne Colliery

Louth action away at Club Thorne Colliery. Photo by Gavin Borthwick.

Louth Town boss Carl Martin wants to see some better finishing but is delighted with his side's defending after a second 0-0 in a row in a draw at high-flying Club Thorne Colliery in the NCEL Division One on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The White Wolves have failed to score in three successive games, but Martin said: “There are a lot of positives at the moment with two clean sheets on the spin. We have dug in and defended well.

“Our work ethic, application and attitude have been fantastic and we look really solid – a very different animal from last season.

“At the other end we have gone three games without scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we are creating the chances – we had three gilt-edges opportunities on Saturday. So we just need to be more ruthless in putting them away.

“All in all I am really pleased as Thorne are just outside the play-off places.

“Having tightened up at the back, it provides us with a good foundation to push on. We just tweaked the shape a bit and it's made us more solid defensively.”

Louth have a great chance to rediscover their shooting boots this Saturday when they host second bottom Winterton Rangers, who went down 3-0 at home to leaders Dearne & District last weekend and have won two and lost eight of their 10 away games so far, conceding 32 goals in them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They came down from the Premier League last season and have not had the best of starts,” said Martin.

“But they have found a bit of form of late and it's a bit of a local derby for us, so we know how tough it will be.

“We won't be taking anything for granted but we go into it full of confidence.”

Martin is currently trying to repel interest in some of his players from clubs higher up the leagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do have one or two players coming back from injury this weekend,” he said.

“But we do still want to strengthen the squad as well as keeping hold of the players we have got as we have had a few approaches from clubs higher up.

“One Step 5 club came in for a player last week, but he said he was happy to stay here which was good to hear.

“We are a really tight-knit club and I really don't want to lose the bodies we've got.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louth's home league match against Goole AFC which was scheduled for Saturday, 15th November has now been moved to Tuesday, 18th November as their Lincolnshire County Cup quarter-final against Deeping Rangers takes precedence on the Saturday, kicking off at 3pm.