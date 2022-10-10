Louth Town face top of the table showdown at rivals Lincoln Moorlands Railway

Lincoln have already won 2-1 at Louth earlier this season, but after a 2-1 win in Saturday's home derby with Horncastle Town gave them a fifth straight win, White Wolves boss Carl Martin said they would be going into the big game with confidence. “We are doing really well at the minute. Moorlands are top on goal difference at the moment so it will be a really tough game.

“But we will go there full of confidence and we will give it a really good go.

“I thought a draw would have been a fair result in the first game but they are probably a bit more experienced than us at times. It was a tight affair and I think Wednesday will be another good game and a close one.

Bailey Wright - put Louth ahead on Saturday.

“We have one player back from a two game suspension back and a lad back off holiday too, so we go into it fully fit, no injuries and no suspensions, and we will be at our strongest.

“I have told the lads we are only eight games in and it's going to be a long, hard season. This is a big game for us but it won't define our season win, lose or draw.

“We will be going there looking for the win.”

Horncastle made life difficult for Louth in Saturday's derby.

Bailey Wright was quickest to respond to a ball behind the Horncastle back line and slotted it past the keeper to put Louth into an eighth minute lead. But seven minutes later a Louth error let in Liam Cotton for an equaliser.

Man of the match Jordan Smith then bagged the winner on 50 minutes after going through one-on-one with the Horncastle keeper.

“It was a very tight game, though we should probably have scored more and the game should have been out of sight,” said Martin.

“Full credit to Horncastle – they made it very difficult for us. They are a good outfit and I don't think they had lost in their previous five games. So it was a good result for us and three points to keep the train rolling.”

On Saturday Louth are at home to Skegness Town Reserves.