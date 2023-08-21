Louth Town finding their feet at NCEL level with second away win in a row at Clay Cross

Promoted Louth Town look to be finding their feet at the higher Northern Counties East League level as they chalked up a second away win in a row.

After a free-scoring maiden win, 4-1 away at Horbury Town last week, the White Wolves had to show a different side to their game this week as they soaked up a lot of pressure in a 1-0 win at Clay Cross.

Bailey Wright's 44th minute free kick settled the game and boss Carl Martin said: “It was good get another three points on the road and our first clean sheet of the season. So we're over the moon with that. But, to be fair, we defended brilliantly

“We rode our luck at times. We didn't have a lot of possession and it was backs to the walls.

Action from Clay Cross as Louth Town win again.

“We scored four goals at Horbury the week before and played some really good stuff there. That had been coming for a while as we just hadn't been ruthless in front of goal.

“But this Saturday was more about defending and the lads putting their bodies on the line.”

Martin is happy with the way things are going and said: “We have now played five games and only lost one.

“This division is new to me as a manager and new to the players, so we are finding our feet. The teams are a lot better, more well-organised and much fitter.

“But Rome wasn't built in a day and to be fair to the lads we are actually up and running now and there seems to be confidence building in the squad.”

This Saturday they host an Ollerton Town side still looking for a first win as squad-building continues behind the scenes.

“We have three goalkeepers unavailable this weekend which is a blow. But it is what it is at this level,” said Martin.

“So we are in the process of signing a loan keeper at the minute for Saturday and we do have another couple of irons in the fire. But I think it may be another week or two before we can get them in.

“We are always looking to strengthen in the right areas and it's also about character and what they are like as a person. We're getting there.

“It's nice to be back at home after two away on the spin and we go into it full of confidence.

“But they will be coming to us looking to get their first three points as well so we need to be on it again.”

Ground improvements also continue with a new stand and floodlights imminent at Saltfleetby.

“We have ordered a 50-seater stand which will be with us in the next two or three weeks,” he said.

“The lights are actually here but we're just waiting on the poles. We are hopeful in the next four weeks we hope the lights will be up and the stand in place. We are not far off.

“There has been a lot of work done at the ground over the last year and full credit to the chairman and committee.