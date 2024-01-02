Louth Town ended a hugely successful 2023 on a high with a 3-2 win over Athersley Recreation to enter 2024 in ninth position in their first NCEL Division One season.

Finlay Drakes - on target for Louth on Saturday.

But their delight was tempered by the departure of assistant manager Mark Westerby to Grimsby Borough after four successful seasons.

On Saturday Louth were 1-0 up and then 2-1 down before winning the game with goals by Finlay Drakes, Pierce Hudson and Harris Dunn.

“To get to the 40 point mark that we always targeted at the start of the season in this calendar year is brilliant and fair play to the lads,” said boss Carl Martin.

“It's fair to say we have performed beyond expectations. We have done really well.

“This is a new league for us all and a real eye-opener. We have been finding our feet.

“So to be mid-table. and with what we have already achieved this season, I think the boys can be really proud of their efforts.

“We played really well for the first 25 minutes on Saturday but then suffered from this Achilles' heel of ours again, switching off and conceding poor two goals.

“But we got it back to 2-2 at half-time and came back out in the ascendency again and were full value for our three points.

“It's just that at times we are a bit naïve and switch off.”

On Westerby's departure, he added: “Mark has gone to join Step 4 side Grimsby Borough as first team coach which is a bitter blow for me really.

“But it was an opportunity he couldn't turn down and he deserves all the success in the world. They approached him in the summer and he said no. “But they contacted him again over Christmas.

"He will be a huge loss for the club. He has been a massive part of the success we've achieved, winning the double last season.

“We are looking to recruit a replacement but in the meantime we will do something interim within the club to ensure a smooth transition.”