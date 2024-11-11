Louth Town boss Carl Martin believes his side have stopped the rot after picking up two points from two games this week, despite leading in both.

Martin was frustrated not to hold on and win either match, but said both still felt like a point gained in the end.

The White Wolves have only won once in nine NCEL Division One outings, but turned in two impressive displays in a 2-2 home draw with Worsbrough Bridge in midweek and a 1-1 away draw at Harrogate Railway on Saturday.

“All in all it feels like we have stopped the rot with the two points on the board,” he said.

Louth in action at Harrogate Railway on Saturday.

“I can't fault the players' effort and endeavour and we probably just need that bit of luck. They do feel like two points gained.”

At Worsbrough in midweek, Louth had hit back from 1-0 down to lead through Harris Dunn and Jordan Smith only to see sub Daniel Trott sent off for a late tackle with seven minutes to go and Worsbrough level in stoppage time.

“We had played well at Worsbrough, but the sending-off didn't help us – panic set in and we conceded late on which is the story of our season,” said Martin. “We get into good positions but can't see the job through.”

The second longest round trip of the season of 222 miles then saw them draw 1-1 at Harrogate Railway on Saturday.

Alex Carter headed them in front on seven minutes only to see Harrogate level on 28 minutes with a close range Harry Lynn tap-in.

“With a couple of suspensions and a couple of injuries, we were down to the bare bones on Saturday,” said Martin. “We were on the front foot and leading but gave away a sloppy goal.

“Harrogate played well in the second half and we had to put bodies on the line, so we were delighted with our point in the end.”

Louth now have a blank weekend before starting four successive away trips at fourth-placed Ilkley Town on 23rd November.

"With no game, we will work on our shape as well as letting the players recuperate ahead of four very tough away games on the trot,” said Martin. "We have to keep digging in and hopefully our luck will change.”