Louth Town closed in on a league and cup double but had to do things the hard way this week.

The White Wolves had to come back from 2-0 down at Grimsby Borough Reserves in midweek to win 3-2 and book a place in this week's Supplementary Cup final.

And they then again had to fight back from 2-0 down in Saturday's crucial 4-3 win at Keelby to stay on course for the Lincolnshire League title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“At Grimsby 2-0 down with 20 minutes to go the game looked dead and buried. But we showed great character and scored three goals in six minutes to make the final,” said boss Carl Martin

Jordan Smith - six minute hat-trick in midweek.

“Then we warned the lads before Saturday's game there would be no easy games now, especially with so few games left.

“But we have been playing Saturday and midweek for a few weeks now and it looked like it had caught up with us on Saturday, though we had enough chances to win two games.

“Fair play to Keelby, they were 2-0 up after 42 minutes, having had just two chances and scoring both.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We hit back and went in 2-2 at half-time, came out second half and scored again.

“But Keelby kept going and when you don't put your chances away there is always a threat you will get done at the other end and they scored from a penalty.

“But again we showed a lot of character, desire and heart to get us over the line at 4-3.

“It was one of those games where we looked nervous and it could have gone either way.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jordan Smith was the hero against Grimsby with a six-minute hat-trick and Joe Marshall, Bailey Wright and Alex Carter netted against Keelby before Reece Southwood bagged the 81st minute winner.

Table-topping Louth now face a midweek Supplementary Cup final at Horncastle against title rivals Wyberton before hosting Wyberton in a crunch clash on Saturday.

“Saturday looks like a title decider and a huge game. It all looks like it will come down to that one,” said Martin.

“We go into it three points clear of them on equal games, but they have a superior goal difference.

“So as long as we win or draw the title will be ours.