Louth Town improved but losing run stretches to five games after defeat by Beverley Town

But he said his side had got to cut out lapses in concentration if they want to stop the rot.

The promoted White Wolves had not suffered back to back defeats all season before the current barren run began.

“We have looked a bit like we were going through the motions and it felt like the season was drifting away from us,” said Martin

Louth's Bailey Wright in action against Beverley Town.

“But I was really pleased with the performance on Saturday. We were a lot better

“We made a great start through Jordan Smith scoring in the first 30 seconds.

“We are giving too many sloppy goals away at bad times right now. But Beverley are up and around it trying to win the title and we went toe to toe against them and I think a draw might have been a fairer result.”

He added: “No one is really tearing us apart. We cause our own undoing. We press the self destruct button by switching off.

“We will take the positives out of Saturday and it's good we have so many matches coming thick and fast to try to stop the rot.

“Confidence is still good in the dressing room and I can't fault the boys for their effort and commitment at times. We just need to get our of this rut.

On Saturday Louth made the perfect start as Jordan Smith scored with only 31 seconds on the clock.

But the visitors levelled midway through the half and scored again eight minutes after the break.

Beverley did have a player sin-binned but Louth were unable to take advantage.

Louth had lost 3-1 at 1-men Retford United on Tuesday.

Trailing 1-0, they were given a boost when the home side had a man sent off on 37 minutes for a nasty late tackle. But Retford went 2-0 up after the break against the run of play.

Reece Southwell pulled one back on 71 minutes, heading home a Jordan Smith cross, only for the White Wolves to concede a penalty four minutes later from which Retford wrapped up the win.