Louth Town manager Carl Martin is hoping a change in formation can help get the White Wolves back on track after two more defeats this week saw them drop to just one place above the NCEL Division One drop zone and exit the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy at the first hurdle.

They have now lost five games in a row after Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Dearne & District, but boss Martin said: “Obviously I am not happy the the results but our performances have been much better this week.

“We have changed shape and gone back to the 3-4-3 we used when we got promoted.

“We needed a back three as we have been shipping goals left, right and centre. We need a platform and to start keeping clean sheets.

Alfie Usher - on target for Louth in Dearne defeat on Saturday.

“We need a foundation and a bit of footing to be able to take something out of a game.

“We look a lot more settled with a three and we are keeping the ball better.

“We are just missing that little bit of luck. When you are down near the bottom you don't get the luck and the decisions and things like that.”

Having only just managed to get last season's top scorer, Jordan Smith, back on dual registration with Skegness Town, he was injured in only his second league game back with them on Saturday.

“Smudge coming off injured at half-time did not help us at all,” said Martin.

“Hopefully it's not serious and is just an impact injury.

“He felt it after about 20 minutes of the first half. He came in at half-time and sat down and it got worse.

“We were not taking any risks with him as we have only just got him back.

“It is a bitter blow as he can make a massive difference.

“But it's just where we are at the minute.

“We are just one place off the relegation spots now so we have to stick together, stay united and just keep fighting.

“We are not where we wanted to be in the table. We had aspirations and hopes of being around the play-offs by Christmas time.

“We just have to dig in at the moment.”

Yet again Louth faced a goalkeeping crisis last week but were once more saved by help from Grimsby Borough.

“We had another new signing in on Saturday - another goalkeeper from Grimsby Borough called Kai Hooton,” said Martin.

“He is only 16 years old and he was absolutely superb. He was a credit to himself and to Grimsby Borough.

“We were scrambling around trying to find a keeper last week and he came highly recommended by Grimsby – and I can see why.

“He is the seventh keeper we have on the books at the minutes. But with injury, suspensions and people away we needed him, even though it was a one-off game for him.

“Alex Lait is back from suspension this weekend, but Dec Dennis had played the previous couple of games and done well. So it will be one of them in goal on Saturday.

“Dec saved a penalty and was superb in the cup game in midweek.

“We have training in midweek and will make the decision nearer the weekend.”

Louth may further add to their squad before the weekend's trip to Dronfield Town.

“We are still looking at other possible signings. We would like to get one or two in but, as always, they have to be the right people,” said Martin.

“We do have one or two irons in the fire and something may happen this week.

“The squad is a bit threadbare and we do have one or two knocks from the weekend. It's something we're looking into.”

This Saturday the White Wolves head for Dronfield, who are four places and two points above them in the table and Martin said: “It is a massive game for us at Dronfield.

“We need to stop the rot after losing five games on the spin.

“Dronfield are in and around it with us, so we have to go there and be solid, get a footing and hopefully come away with the three points.”

A second half Jamie Austin double saw visiting Dearne hit back to win 2-1 on Saturday.

Alfie Usher had given Louth a great start with the opening goal after only 11 minutes, assisted by Harris Dunn.

It was a fourth league defeat in a row, leaving them three points above the drop zone, and completed a disappointing week after a midweek Lincolnshire Senior Trophy first round exit at home to Blackstones.

Alex Aldrich put Louth in front on the half-hour, but Nathan Rudman levelled from the spot on 58 minutes and the visitors then went through 3-0 on penalties.

“It was really disappointing to go out the cup as we had gone 1-0 up and had quite a few chances to extend that,” said Martin.

“But we gave away two stupid penalties in the 90 minutes, one of which they scored and one of which was saved.

“Then in the penalty shoot-out we had all of our first three penalties saved and they scored all three of theirs.

“It's where we are at at the minute – stupid decisions, errors and missing that bit of Lady Luck. We just can't seem to buy any luck right now.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​