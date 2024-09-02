Louth Town making new direct style pay as they see off Swallownest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Louth Town's new direct style is starting to pay dividends as they comfortably swept Swallownest aside 2-0 in Saturday NCEL Division One clash.

An early goal set the White Wolves up for an afternoon of success and boss Carl Martin said: “I was really pleased with Saturday.

“We were on the front foot from the off and scoring so early was a great start for us.

“Once we got the second midway through the half I thought we looked quite comfortable and really positive.

Action from Louth's win over Swallownest.

“We have tweaked the style we play this season and we're going a bit more direct, trying to get it from back to front a little bit quicker.

“Before Saturday our performances had been superb but just not mirrored by the results.

“Confidence is now starting to build in the squad and the tweak in style is coming to fruition.

“We conceded in the last minute away at South Leeds in midweek when we should have probably come away with all three points.

“Saturday was more of the same and, although we won 2-0, we should probably have had four or five on the day. Hopefully the results will now start coming consistently. I am really pleased where we are at right now.”

Louth made the perfect start on Saturday as Bailey Wright slipped in Reece Southwell after just three minutes and he stood up to the defender just outside the box and then bent a beautiful strike into the top corner.

It was 2-0 on 36 minutes as a Wright corner was only cleared as far as Adam Millson, who drilled home a hard, low finish past the keeper.

Southwood was denied a second after the break as the keeper saved with his legs.

The home side did hit the post, but that was the nearest they came as Louth left with all three points.

On Saturday the White Wolves head for Wakefield and Martin said: “I personally think they are probably the best team in the league. We went there last year and, to be fair, they played us off the park.

“It will be a difficult task, but as long as we stick to the plan and play how we have been playing I can hopefully see us coming away with a victory.”

In midweek Louth came from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 at South Leeds only to let in a late equaliser for a 3-3 draw, Alex Aldrich, Daniel Trott and Alex Carter on target.