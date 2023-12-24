Carl Martin is proud as punch of the journey Louth Town have been on.

Louth Town manager Carl Martin believes the club are in a stronger position after a fine 2023.

The White Wolves enjoyed promotion to the NCEL last season from a Lincs League which they finished bottom of just a few seasons ago.

And Martin believes their current league status shows the excellent progress made by Town on and off the pitch.

“As a club I can't be any more proud of where we are at and the group of players we have.,” he said.

“Six years ago we didn’t even have a senior team. Now we are in step six and holding our own. The club has grown, we have a stand and floodlights, I can't be any more proud of the group of people who are involved in Louth Town.

“We try to invest a lot of money in the ground. We are looking for a sustainable future and investing in the club. Hopefully it will be here for many years to come.

“I can’t be any more proud of the chairman the committee and the volunteers, as a club we are in a really great place,

“The group of players we have give everything for the club and I'm proud to be a part of it.”

Martin is also keen to see the community keep backing the club on their journey to improvement.

“It is a good place to come and watch a game,” he added. “We have a great following home and away, they always support us.

“These last six years has been a rollercoaster of ups and downs. We finished bottom of the Lincs League but we rebuilt the squad and we stayed together.

Seeing the facilities and the club improving is something we can look back on and the people involved can be proud of the journey we have been on.”

Town enjoyed a 2-0 win over Glasshoughton Welfare at the weekend with goals from Jordan Smith and Harris Dunn sealing the win.

“The pitch and the weather didn't really help the game, it wasn’t the greatest of spectacles,” added Martin.

“It was one of those games where you dig in, get the three points and move on to the next one.

"There wasn't much quality, the weather really killed it