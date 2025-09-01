Louth Town on the rise after narrow win over Maltby Main

Louth Town continue to march up the NCEL Division One table and are now 12th after Saturday's narrow 1-0 home win over Maltby Main.

Adam Milson was the matchwinner with a goal on 43 minutes.

A lovely whipped in corner from Theo Kitt-Bushell went to the near post and Milson was there prod the ball into the back of the net,

The White Wolves then defended superbly near the end to secure the points.

Adam Millson, left - matchwinner on Saturday. Photo by Gavin Borthwick.

“I was absolutely delighted with the way we played,” said manager Carl Martin.

“Our performances have been good all season and we should probably have more points on the board than we have. I just kept telling them we needed to turn those performances into points which they did on Saturday.

“We were also pleased to keep a clean sheet. Three points and a clean sheet – you can't ask for much more at home.

“We did ride our luck at times but we put bodies on the line and deserved the win. It was a bit nervy near the end. Fair play to Maltby, they threw the kitchen sink at us.

“There were a few scary moments, but the boys dug in, defended really well and we fought for our lives at the end.”

Martin continued: “Overall I am really pleased with our start. Performance-wise I can't fault them and looking at the table now we are in quite a good position in the middle of the road within touching distance of the play-offs.

“We need to carry on picking up the points - reaching 40 points was our pre-season remit to make sure we stay in the league - and then see where it takes us from there.

“We had a really hard struggle to stay up last season, but at the back end of the season we were absolutely fantastic and we've carried on that momentum and form into this season.”

Louth now have a great chance to build on this win with away games on Saturday at Ilkley Town and Tuesday at Appleby Frodingham, two sides who are below them.

Martin said: “Ilkley is a tough place to go and I thought last season they were one of the best sides football-wise in the league with how they play. Then we have a big game at Appleby Frodingham. But we go into these games in good form and playing well so we are looking forward to them.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​