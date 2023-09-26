Louth Town were sunk 4-1 at home by Selby Town in the NCEL Division One on Saturday in a game that ended with penalties the main talking point.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Louth scored one and Selby keeper Adam Hewitson saved one but boss Carl Martin believes they should have had two more.

Harry Clapham and Iwan Heeley scored braces for Selby, who netted twice in eight first half minutes and, after escaping the first penalty shout, went 3-0 up just after the break.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 53 minutes Bailey Wright had his spot kick saved but Harry Jacklin did net from the spot on 66 minutes. However, after the referee ruled against a penalty shout for a Selby handball on 71 minutes, the visitors bagged a fourth with a scorcher on 79 minutes.

Penalty scorer Harry Jacklin in action for Louth Town.

Louth manager Carl Martin said: “We should maybe have had a couple more penalties on top of the two that were given.

“But, with the law of averages in football, you're probably lucky to get two in one game let alone three or four.

“We missed a penalty and should have had another before half-time but the referee gave an indirect free kick inside the box when it was a clear penalty.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “It was one of those games where we shot ourselves in the foot first half and tried to over-play.

“Fair play to Selby, they took advantage and were 2-0 up at half-time which was probably the correct score. They were full value for it.

“We regrouped, changed the formation and made three subs at half-time. We came out the blocks really fast and should have scored. Instead they went up the other end and made it 3-0.

“But credit to our lads, they never gave in and we probably had enough chances to win two games. We are just a bit naïve at times, playing in the wrong areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was pleased with the second half performance. It was spirited and I think 4-1 flattered them in the end, though we gave away four poor goals.

“Once again we were not good enough in both boxes.”

Louth managed to beat Worsborough Bridge for a second time in a few days in midweek to progress in the NCEL League Cup, winning 6-5 on penalties after a 0-0 draw, having beaten the same side 2-0 the previous Saturday in the league.

“On the Saturday we were really good and full value for the points. The first 20 minutes was probably the best we'd played all season.

“It is hard playing the same team twice in three or four days and they came in the League Cup and made it difficult,” said Martin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They gave it a good go and probably the best team on the night lost. So we are just pleased to get through to the next round.”