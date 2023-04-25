Louth Town remain on track for league title

Two more hard-earned victories this week have sent Louth Town back to the top of the Lincolnshire League and made it nine wins on the bounce.

But the title race remains tight - and could all be decided on the last day of the season in a showdown between the current top two.

Louth lead Wyberton by four points, but Wyberton have a game in hand and the sides clash in the last game on 13th May.

“We have four league games left and two semi-finals and the league games will all feel like cup finals,” said boss Carl Martin.

Bailey Wright- midweek brace in fightback at Barton.

“It is going to the wire. Our last two games, we have Crowle at home, who are up there too and then Wyberton at home in the last game.

“It is going to be nip and tuck and I expect it to keep changing hands all the way up to the last day. We are in a great position and full credit to the lads. Momentum looks good at the minute

“But we could get to 13th May and the league could literally be decided in that final game. But there are three big games for us before that.

In midweek Louth hit back from 2-0 down to win 5-2 at Barton Town Reserves, Bailey Wright with a brace, before a 61st minute penalty and 78th minute goal, both scored by Jordan Smith, saw them to a 2-0 win at Immingham.

“At Barton we were 2-0 down after seven minutes and it was a really poor display from the lads in that first half,” said Martin.

“We changed formation at half-time and to be fair to the lads, they showed a never-say-die attitude, didn't accept failure, and that second half was probably our best performance of the season.

“On Saturday it was another tricky away fixture at Immingham.

“We played some good stuff at times but it was 0-0 at half-time. Second half we were ruthless in front of goal.”

This week Louth have a midweek Supplementary Cup semi-final to negotiate against Nettleham before hosting neighbours Tetney Rovers in the league on Saturday.