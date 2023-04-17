Louth Town remain on treble trail after local derby victory over Tetney Rovers

Louth Town remain on course for a spectacular trophy treble after a 2-1 local derby win against Tetney Rovers preserved their Lincolnshire League title push at the weekend.

First half goals from Alex Carter and Jordan Smith won the day in a game switched to Louth's ground due to Tetney's pitch being waterlogged.

The White Wolves are now in a four-way fight for the title, sat in fourth and three points behind leaders Crowle Colts with three games in hand and two points off second-placed Wyberton with a game in hand before the midweek trip to Barton.

They are also in the semi-finals of the Lincolnshire FA County Challenge Cup and League Supplementary Cup.

Alex Carter - outrageous backheel for opening goal against Tetney.

“It was a great result on Saturday,” said boss Carl Martin. “First half I thought we played really well, moved the ball about well and deserved to be 2-0 up at half-time.

“They came out and gave it a go second half. But it was a solid, professional performance from the lads and last five or six games we have looked very strong defensively.

“It looks like it will go right down to the wire as we thought it would. We have some tough games still to play and I know teams at the top still have to play each other.

“Week by week I think the table is going to change and I think most of the teams up there will now be playing Saturday and midweek every week. It is going to be manic – it will be relentless until the end of the season.”

After the Barton game, Louth head for Immingham on Saturday before the Supplementary Cup semi away at Nettleham on Wednesday.

“We are still in with a fighting chance of three trophies, but it's going to be a big ask of the lads with so many games and we will pick up a few knocks,” said Martin.

“But our priority since the start of the season has always been the league. That is our bread and butter and the cup semi-finals are a bit of a bonus really.

“We want to win them to keep our momentum going into the league form, but all our eggs are in one basket on priorities.”