Louth Town season ignited by six points in five days as White Wolves soar up table

Six points in five days have ignited Louth Town's season as they soared into the relative comfort of mid-table this week.

And with their next two games against sides in the bottom four, they have every chance of pushing on even further.

Louth had been on a poor run and only out the drop zone on goal difference.

But a midweek 2-1 home win over Doncaster City followed by Saturday's 5-1 home spanking of South Leeds shot them up to 13th in the NCEL Division One table.

Louth celebrate a goal in Saturday's big win over South Leeds. Photo by Gavin Borthwick.

Boss Carl Martin said: “A week is a long time in football and it has been a superb week both results wise and performance wise.

“I am really pleased for the lads as they have shown resilience and character to come through a sticky spell.

“We now need to back that up this week and pick up another six points to hopefully make it a really positive couple of weeks for us.

“We slightly changed our shape to give us more width and we have had a couple of people back from injury which has helped.

“But we have stuck to our principles and the philosophy of the club – it's all down to the players.”

On Saturday against South Leeds, Joe Wood punished a lapse in concentration with the opener after 15 minutes.

But Louth were only behind for two minutes as Harley Thompson levelled and then made it 2-1 for his brace in first half stoppage time.

An Alex Aldrich free kick on 58 minutes and a goal from Will Pennell two minutes later sealed the victory with Pennell putting the icing on the cake from Oscar Davey's cross on 76 minutes.

Thompson also netted against Doncaster City in midweek, finding the near top corner after beating his man on the outside on 55 minutes.

Reagan Waud levelled six minutes later only for Ethan Scott to dribble into the box and find the bottom corner for an 86th minute winner.

Athersley Recreation were due to be the midweek visitors before a Saturday trip to Nostell MW.

Louth have boosted their squad with the arrival of Brigg Town youngster Rhys Smaller. A product of Hull City Academy, he arrived too late on Saturday to feature but is expected to be involved in the games this week.