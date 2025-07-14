Louth Town start to click into gear with friendly win over Sleaford Town

Louth Town produced their first win of pre-season with a 3-2 win over Sleaford Town on Saturday - and boss Carl Martin was delighted with what he saw.

Harris Dunn grabbed a last minute deflected winner after Sleaford had earlier fought back from behind twice following goals by Reece Southwood and Oscar Davey.

The win came after defeats in tough tests against Boston Town, Grimsby Borough and Skegness Town and Martin said: “I was really pleased with Saturday.

“It is more about minutes in the legs and game time than results in pre-season, but in football you do want to win every game you go into and the lads will take a lot of confidence from Saturday.

Bailey Wright - summer departure from Louth.

“We moved the ball really well and passed it between the lines and I was more pleased with the performance than the result.”

It's been three in and three out for the White Wolves over the summer.

Alfie Usher and Owen Davey have returned to Brigg Town while Bailey Wright has joined Grimsby Borough.

Over the course of 190 appearances, Wright found the net a superb 70 times, playing a key role in one of Louth's most successful periods

Incoming are striker Will Pennell from North Somercotes and midfielders Ethan Scott and Frankie Allerton, Scott missing last season with injury and work commitments and Allerton coming in from Grimsby Borough.

“We are pleased with the signings – they are three young lads who have fitted into the group really well,” said Martin.

Louth complete their friendlies on Friday night away at Horncastle Town (7.30) ahead of their first BCEL Division One fixture on Sunday 27th July (3.30pm) at home to Appleby Frodingham.

“We have been trying to give everyone even minutes so far, but we will be getting some of the lads playing longer this Friday.

“Hopefully we will see more of we saw in the Sleaford game. It all seems to be coming together at the right time.”

Only a late surge of results saved Louth from relegation last season and Martin said: “I think we got a bit carried away last season after finishing mid-table in our first season back the year before.

“The club were looking towards the play-offs and top half of the table.

“So this season I have said let's get to 40 points as soon as possible, which should guarantee safety, and then see where we go from there.

“There is no remit or end goal, just reaching 40 points quickly.”