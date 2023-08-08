Promoted Louth Town are still searching for their first win in Northern Counties East League Division One as they head for Horbury Town on Saturday.

And boss Carl Martin believes it will come if they are more ruthless in front of goal.

On Saturday they needed Jordan Smith to rescue a point in a 1-1 home draw with Armthorpe Welfare four minutes from time, turning the ball home at the second time of asking after his initial penalty kick had been saved.

That point came after a midweek 1-1 draw at Yorkshire Amateur, Jack Bradbury on target, following the opening day 3-1 home loss to Harrogate Railway.

New Louth keeper Alex Lait in action against Armthorpe on Saturday.

“We are desperate to get a win and get up and running,” said Martin.

“But Saturday was another game without a defeat, so we will take it on the chin and look forward to Saturday.

“The division is new to us and we are a bit green really. But we know Horbury finished in the top six last season so they're going to be a decent outfit. We know every game now will be a hard game this season. The level is a step up from last season and last season we would probably have got away with a lot.

“We will go there, as always, looking for the three points. But we need our luck to change a little bit and be more ruthless in front of goal.”

He added: “Wednesday night at Yorkshire Amateurs was a bit of a scrappy game. There weren't many chances so we took a point.

“But on Saturday it was disappointing as had enough chances to win a couple of games. We were just not ruthless in the final third and it came back to bite us a bit.

“We went down to nine men at one stage with two men sin-binned at 1-0 down so to be fair to the lads they dug in and stayed in the game.

“We were disappointed not to get the three points but we know at both ends of the pitch we have to be better.”

Martin is continuing to strengthen his options and said: “We are still looking at bringing another two or three players in.

“We want to bring in a another striker at the top end of the pitch to complement and push Jordan Smith.

“We are not far off and in the next two or three weeks there should be a bit more movement. We are hopeful.