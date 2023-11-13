Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lait was injured in a 63rd minute challenge and outfield player Harry Jacklin had to take over the jersey, beaten only in the 84th minute by Daniel White.

“Alex went in for a one on one with their striker, whose studs went across his knee and opened quite a big gash,” said boss Carl Martin.

“It wasn't ideal as we had to put an outfield player in goal. But Alex was badly hurt. It looks like he will be out for a couple of weeks.

“We do have a keeper in on loan from Cleethorpes, Oliver Brackenbury, and we are also looking at keeping it in house and promoting from within from our reserves section, which is what it's there for.

“Our reserve keeper Ian McTaggart has been playing well and he was man of the match on Saturday, so he will travel to Harrogate with us.”

He added: “Harry didn't have much to do when he went in goal really, probably only picking the ball out of the net which is the most frustrating thing for us.

“They didn't really threaten us a lot. But again we have been undone from a set piece, which is becoming our Achilles' heel this season. It's fine margins and we are just getting punished for a lack of concentration.

“Overall I am really disappointed with the performance, especially second half, as we didn't really do enough to get the three points or start the game on the front foot. It wasn't good enough – we were not at the races.”

Centre half Sam Swinn made a debut after joining on a dual registration from Lincoln United and Martin said: “He is a young lad and I was really pleased with him. He has been on the fringes of the first team at Lincoln and I hope we can keep him for a month or two – he is a great kid. You can tell there is a player in there and we are looking forward to working with him.”

Saturday's setback came after a fine 3-1 midweek win away at Athersley Recreation and the White Wolves are back on the road on Saturday at Harrogate Railway Athletic.

