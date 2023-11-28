Louth Town wary of revitalised Armthorpe Welfare tests after win over Yorkshire Amateur

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A scheduled midweek home League Cup clash against them is quickly followed by an away game there on Saturday and boss Carl Martin said: “We have spoken about Armthorpe. They have picked up some really good results recently.

“They have had a change of manager and have brought in some really good new players.

“They beat Retford away last midweek and also drew with second-placed Wombwell, so they look like they have turned a corner.

Josh Parker - struck the crossbar on a lively debut for Louth.

“They have strengthened quite a lot so this will be a tricky game.”

Second half goals by Kieran Perry and Bradley Coulam saw the White Wolves to a 2-0 win at home to Yorkshire Amateur in their first game for two weeks on Saturday following the defeat at Dronfield.

Martin said: “I was very pleased with the lads as, so far this season, we have not yet lost two on the spin in the league. It was exactly the reaction we had asked for before the game.

“To win 2-0 at home with a clean sheet to boot was really pleasing and some of our football at times was brilliant.

“We showed tempo and energy and we moved the ball quick and got it out wide to get it into the box. I thought we were superb.

“We created quite a few chances that we didn't take but overall it was an excellent peformance.

“It is hard when you have not played for two weeks, though we trained well in the week.

“It was one of those games in which we had the lion's share of possession and created a lot of opportunities, but didn't take them. So we know we need to be more ruthles in front of goal.

“They always looked dangerous on the break and you could tell that, because we had not taken our chances, they could have nicked one.

“We asked for a little more tempo in the second half and we went up the gears and won it. Fair play to the boys.”

The game also saw a belated debut for Josh Parker on a dual registration from Lincoln United.

“Josh is a wide front man we have got in from Lincoln United and he has fitted it well and we have been really pleased with him,” said Martin.

“He is a great kid and he certainly has some ability.

“He does look a little rusty on his match fitness but there is certainly a very good player in there.

“He started the game lively and hit the bar in the first 10 minutes. He tired later on and we took him off with about 20 minutes to go to rest his legs. But he had been superb all game.”

Martin added: “We are still looking to maybe recruit a couple more just to make the squad bigger as, with Christmas coming up, we have a hell of a lot of games over that period.