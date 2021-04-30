MACCASPORTS TROPHY: Fixtures

Fixtures for Saturday, May 1 (KO 2.30pm):
League A Group One - Benington v Wyberton Reserves Bull Athletic v Woodhall Spa United, Horncastle Town Reserves v Freiston, Railway Athletic v Park United.
League A Group Two - Billinghay Athletic v Eagle United, Fishtoft v Spilsby Town, Pointon v Kirton Town, Swineshead Institute v Northgate Olympic.
League B Group One - Eagle United Reserves v Railway Athletic Reserves, Park United Reserves v Bull Athletic Reserves, Spilsby Town Reserves v Boston Bears, Woodhall Spa Utd Reserves v Sibsey.
League B Group Two - Boston Athletic v Caythorpe, Holbeach Bank v Swineshead Institute Reserves, Pinchbeck Utd Sports v Fishtoft Reserves, Wyberton A v FC Wrangle.
Fixtures for Monday, May 3 (KO 2.30pm):
League A Group One- Horncastle Town Reserves v Railway Athletic.
League A Group Two - Pointon v Fishtoft, Swineshead Institute v Eagle United.
League B Group One - Boston Bears v Bull Athletic Reserves, Railway Athletic Reserves v Pointon Reserves, Spilsby Town Reserves v Sibsey.
League B Group Two - Caythorpe v Wyberton A, Fishtoft Reserves v Swineshead Institute Reserves, Pinchbeck Utd Sports v Boston Athletic.
Fixtures for Wednesday, May 5 (KO 6.45pm):
League A Group Two - Spilsby Town v Northgate Olympic.