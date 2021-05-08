MACCASPORTS TROPHY: Fixtures

Fixtures for May 8:
League A Group One: Bull Athletic v Horncastle Town Reserves, Park United v Wyberton Reserves, Woodhall Spa United v Freiston.
League A Group Two: Billinghay Athletic v Fishtoft, Eagle United v Spilsby Town, Kirton Town v Swineshead Institute, Pointon v Northgate Olympic.
League B Group One: Railway Athletic Reserves v Woodhall Spa Utd Reserves, Sibsey v Pointon Reserves, Spilsby Town Reserves v Park United Reserves.
League B Group Two: Fishtoft Reserves v FC Wrangle, Holbeach Bank v Caythorpe, Swineshead Institute Res v Boston Athletic.