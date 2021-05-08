MACCASPORTS TROPHY: Results

Results from May 8:
League A Group One: Bull Athletic 2 Horncastle Town Res 3, Park United 1 Wyberton Reserves 3, Woodhall Spa Utd 7 Freiston 2.
League A Group Two: Billinghay Athletic v Fishtoft - AW, Eagle United v Spilsby Town - AW, Kirton Town 0 Swineshead Institute 5, Pointon 1 Northgate Olympic 2.
League B Group One: Railway Ath Res 6 Woodhall Spa Utd Res 2, Sibsey 8 Pointon Res 2, Spilsby Town Res 3 Park United Res 1.
League B Group Two: Fishtoft Res 0 FC Wrangle 3, Holbeach Bank 3 Caythorpe 1, Swineshead Ins Res 2 Boston Athletic 2.