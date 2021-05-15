MACCASPORTS TROPHY: Results

Results from May 15:
League A Group One: Horncastle Town Res 4 Park United 1, Railway Athletic 1 Bull Athletic 2, Wyberton Reserves 4 Freiston 3.
League A Group Two: Billinghay Athletic 1 Swineshead Institute 2, Northgate Olympic 5 Fishtoft 1, Spilsby Town 2 Pointon 3.
League B Group One: Boston Bears 4 Railway Athletic Res 0, Bull Athletic Res 4 Pointon Reserves 0, Park United Res 2 Sibsey 3, Woodhall Spa Res 2 Spilsby Town Res 1.
League B Group Two: Boston Athletic 8 Fishtoft Reserves 3, FC Wrangle 3 Caythorpe 2, Holbeach Bank 4 Wyberton A 0.