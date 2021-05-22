MACCASPORTS TROPHY: Results

Saturday, 22nd May 2021
League A Group One: Railway Athletic 2 Freiston 3, Woodhall Spa Utd 8 Park United 1, Wyberton Reserves 3 Bull Athletic 7.

League A Group Two: Billinghay Athletic 1 Pointon 4, Kirton Town 2 Fishtoft 0, Swineshead Institute 1 Spilsby Town 3.

League B Group One: Bull Athletic Res v Woodhall Spa Utd Res - HW, Park United Res v Railway Res - AW, Sibsey 4 Boston Bears 2.

League B Group Two: Boston Athletic 2 Wyberton A 3, FC Wrangle v Swineshead Institute Res - AW, Fishtoft Res 1 Holbeach Bank 9.