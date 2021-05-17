MACCASPORTS TROPHY: Wyberton Reserves edge Freiston, Athletic net eight and high five for Northgate

Round-up. Photo: Getty Images

Wyberton Reserves were pushed all the way by Freiston in League A Group One of the Maccasports Trophy, the Colts winning 4-3.

Railway Athletic came unstuck at home a they were beaten by Bull Athletic 2-1, Ollie Walker scoring the consolation.

Horncastle Town beat Park United 4-1, Andrew Bullivant (two), Joshua Kisby and Will Burton on target.

Northgate Olympic got back to winning ways in Group Two as they beat Fishtoft 5-1.

Spilsby Town were beaten 3-2 at home by Pointon, Mathew Upton and Michael Twigg scoring for Spilsby.

Swineshead Institute took the points away at Billinghay Athletic as the won the game 2-1.

League B Group A saw Boston Bears beat Railway Athletic Reserves 4-0, Ben Reeson (two), Jed Stainton and James Todd the match winners.

Bull Athletic Reserves hit the net four times as they beat Pointon Reserves 4-0, goals coming from Lee Hunt, Josh Sands and a Ross Haywood brace.

Woodhall Spa Reserves got the better of Spilsby Town Reserves, winning the game 2-1.

Sibsey beat Park United Reserves 3-2, Sibsey’s goals coming from Coney Pagden, Casey Mcdonald and Chris Darrigan.

Aaron Hunt and Lewis Halliday hit the net for Park.

Holbeach Bank beat Wyberton A 4-0 in Group Two, Dominic Goddard with two and Claudiu Burtia and Ewan McCracken with one apiece.

Boston Athletic put eight past Fishtoft Reserves as the game finshed 8-3, Neil Allen with two and Mattia De Gregoria also scoring for Fishtoft.