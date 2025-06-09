Major signing as Gainsborough Trinity land experienced defender Adam Crookes after York City departure

Gainsborough Trinity Football Club have made a major signing after quickly swooping to land left-sided central defender Adam Crookes, following his departure from York City.

The 27-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the Holy Blues, having played in the EFL and the National League after moving on from Nottingham Forest, where he came through the youth ranks.

His signing adds further depth and quality to the club’s defensive line ahead of the new season.

Born in Lincoln, Crookes returns to his home county as he looks to begin a new chapter at the Kal Group Stadium.

Russ Wilcox welcomes new signing Adam Crookes. Photo by Dave Horsley

His calmness on the ball, leadership at the back, and ability to play both centrally and at left-back make him a valuable asset to manager Russ Wilcox for the coming campaign.

After loan spells at Lincoln City and Port Vale during his time with Forest, Crookes made a permanent switch to Port Vale in 2019, where he became a regular feature in their back line.

He went on to play for Grimsby Town, helping them secure promotion from the National League in 2022, before joining York City later that year.

Wilcox said: “Adam is a player we’ve admired for some time and I’m absolutely delighted to welcome him to our football club after he announced his departure from National League play-off team York City just a few days ago.

“It’s a huge signing for our football club.

“He’s a great age at 27 with football league experience at Port Vale, and a National League promotion winner at Grimsby Town only three seasons ago.

“Being a left footed centre back gives us different options and balance to the team.”

Crookes said: “I’m really pleased to get the deal done and join Gainsborough. Russ and the club have been great with me ever since I signalled my interest in coming here.

“The club’s ambition is clear to see, I look forward to the season ahead and I’m excited to see what this squad can achieve together.”

Crookes is exactly the type of character needed at Trinity following the departure of Dylan Cogill after three years at the club. He will link up with the squad for pre-season training at the end of the month ahead of their pre-season campaign.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​