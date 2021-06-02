Manager Dave Smith labels Tetney Rovers' Challenge Cup win 'awesome'

Tetney celebrate. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Tetney Rovers manager Dave Smith labelled the club's Challenge Cup triumph 'awesome'.

Rovers ended their first season at step seven with a 5-1 victory over Wyberton as the two sides in the Lincs League Cup's North and South Leagues met at Skegness Town's Vertigo Stadium.

Harry Jacklin’s deflected free kick handed Tetney an early lead before four goals from Jacob Wilson completed the scoring.

“It was awesome, a great feeling and a really good result. I couldn’t have asked for more,” said Smith.

“The Saturday morning didn’t start too great as we had three or four lads pull out for different reasons, they couldn’t make it due to work and things like that.

“We were down to the bare bones but we still had what we class a strong side out and everything went to plan.”

Indeed, Smith praised his side for putting that plan into action from the first whistle.

“The lads put together what we talked about in the changing room,” he added.

“They just went out and, to be fair, did a job on Wyberton.

“We knew what they’re about, a strong side who like to get it forward quickly and go fore the second ball.

“But our defence dealt with them really well and right from the kick off we were at it and played really well.”