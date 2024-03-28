Manager Russ Wilcox pledges his future to Gainsborough Trinity after fine turnaround in fortunes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The vastly experienced manager, who turned 60 on Monday, took the reins in September, with the side languishing in the relegation zone, and this week he confirmed he would remain at the helm next season.

Following a Boxing Day hammering, at the hands of Stafford Rangers, Wilcox has masterminded an impressive turn around in 2024 that has seen the Holy Blues shoot up the table, collecting eight wins in 11, drawing plaudits from opposition managers along the way.

Though there are still seven games to go, and the ambition is to pick up as many points as possible, Wilcox is relishing the opportunity to lay down further foundations as he casts a seasoned eye across the division

Russ Wilcox - staying with Trinity next season.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Gainsborough, and look forward to the challenges ahead,” he said.

“The help and support I’ve received from the board has allowed me to put my ideas and plans in place.

“There’s still plenty of work to do but I’m sure people can see what we are trying to do - making the club as professional as we possibly can with what’s available to us. “Let’s hopefully finish the season on a high and look forward to what comes next.”

The former Scunthorpe United manager has certainly brought a professional approach to the Kal Group Stadium, developing the structure of the club alongside the board of directors.

As well as transforming results on the pitch, Wilcox has overseen the introduction of GPS Performance Trackers and the appointment of strength and conditioning coach Dan Solts.

He has also reintroduced a scouting network, representing the club and giving the best possible opportunities of identifying fresh new talent on the way up.

The transformation around the club since his arrival has been a breath of fresh air and the Trinity faithful can look forward to 2024/25 with cause for excitement and anticipation.

A 48 per cent win average, as he tweaked his side, mid-season, working with a tight-knit group, the manager has worked miracles, and Gainsborough CEO Matt Boles said: “Russ has driven things forward both on and off the pitch to a new level of professionalism and we are keen to ensure we sustain this and move forward as a club.