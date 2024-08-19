Manic start continues for Gainsborough Trinity as games come thick and fast
Trinity are away at newly promoted Leek Town on Saturday before welcoming local rivals Worksop Town to the Kal Group Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday and boss Russ Wilcox said: “The squad will be pushed to its maximum with this run of games.
"Travelling west to Leek Town on Saturday, following hot on the heels of Hebburn Town on Tuesday night, there will be in excess of nine hours travelling and 440 miles covered.
“We have quality in the squad and everyone will be needed through this particularly testing week, as well as throughout the rest of the season – we will be doing our utmost to get as many points as possible!”
Gainsborough follow up back to back away games, with the visit of local rivals Worksop Town on Monday and Wiclox said: “It should be a great fixture.”
One of the favourites for the title, games against Worksop regularly attract bumper attendances and this Bank Holiday fixture should be no different.
Though early season, gates already appear to be on an upward trend, and club officials hope this continues if results away from home go the way of the Holy Blues.
From the opening three games, Gainsborough have won one, drawn one and lost one, with the new additions settling in quickly in Trinity colours.
Goalscorer Declan Howe has continued in the same vein of form as last season and new signings Will Lancaster & Jordan Helliwell opened their accounts in the 3-1 destruction of Morpeth 10days ago.
Slipping to a 1-0 defeat to Ashton at the weekend, Wilcox will be hoping there's no lasting hangover, as the Blues hit the road.
Darius Osei gave the visitors the lead in the third added minute before hal-time, heading home Nathan Lowe's corner.